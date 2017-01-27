Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, 2016" report to their offering.

The global UPS market is witnessing growth due to datacenter demand from North America and Europe. UPS is an inevitable product purchase to ensure high power quality to equipment that cannot afford an interruption or disturbance in power. The market witnessed a slump in 2013, due to decreased investments, but from 2014, there has been steady growth, which will continue throughout the forecast period.

Among the vertical markets, the commercial segment has high contribution, while the datacenter segment has a high contribution in the above 20kVA UPS segment. This research service is based on actual figures focusing on UPS demand for the period 2013 to 2015. A forecast of market growth is provided for the period 2016-2023.

UPS is a mature, well-established market, with strong demand across different end-user applications. Smaller power ranges face the challenge of fierce competition and commoditization while larger power ranges have the advantage of high barriers for entry and high price margin.

Key Questions this Study Will Answer:

1. Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

2. What are the distribution channels in the UPS market, and how are they categorized?

3. What is the competitive structure of the market?

4. How will the economy affect end-user mindset about the market?

5. Are the products offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

6. Which are the key participants offering UPS products, and what are their strengths?

7. Which are the key end-user applications responsible for growth in the UPS market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

6. Below 1 kVA Segment Breakdown

7. 1.1 to 5 kVA Segment Breakdown

8. 5.1 to 10 kVA Segment Breakdown

9. 10.1 to 20 kVA Segment Breakdown

10. 20.1 to 50 kVA Segment Breakdown

11. 50.1 to 100 kVA Segment Breakdown

12. 100.1 to 200 kVA Segment Breakdown

13. Above 200 kVA Segment Breakdown

14. Regional Analysis

15. Vertical Market Analysis

16. The Last Word

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llt95q/global.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005693/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electricity