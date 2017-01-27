Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Green Solvents And Bio Solvents Market Forecast 2017-2024" report to their offering.
The global green solvents market is poised to grow from 2017 to 2024 approximately at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2017-2024.
Various reasons for the growth of the green solvents market are its eco-friendly nature, low volatile organic compound emission and high adoption rate and demand from end-use industries and strict environmental regulations.
Green solvents are solvents made from naturally occurring resources like plants, fruits, seeds and other. These are non-emitting VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), and their characteristics are no or low toxicity, low miscibility, easily biodegradable under environmental conditions. They are being used more than conventional solvents, as they are less toxic, easy to recycle and have a high boiling point. Environmental concerns have led to industrial participants investing to developer cheaper and superior green solvents.
The Federal and environmental agencies like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and ECHA have executed numerous regulations assisting green solvents, thus aiding the global green solvents market. Initiatives like the Montreal Protocol, which are laid down to protect the environment are expected to further help the market.
The Green solvents market is segmented on the basis of geography, type, and application. These green solvents are classified on the basis of type; esters, bio-alcohols, bio-diols, bio-glycols, D-limonene, methyl soyate and others. Esters can be lactate esters or methyl esters. Bio-alcohols are bio-propanol, bio-methanol, bio-ethanol and bio-butanol. Bio-butanediol is a bio-diol. Bio-glycols are bio-propylene glycol and bio-ethylene glycol. Green and bio-solvents find application in paints and coatings, industrial cleaners, cosmetics, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.
Market Insights
- Market drivers for green solvents market are stringent environmental regulations, low volatile organic compound emission, eco-friendliness, improving the global economy that will lead to higher demand and favorable government regulations.
- Ester solvents have highest market share due to the low price, good quality and easy availability. An increase in demand and more availability will lead to the good growth of methyl solvents in the forecast period. Lactate esters and D-limonene are also expected to report good CAGR during the forecast period.
- Paint and coatings application segment has the highest market share for green solvents and it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period as well.
- Factors that will restrain market growth are huge investment cost to start production, decreasing the price of oil and gas and slow reaction rate compared to chemical solvents.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Scope
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Segmentation
6. Key Analytics
7. Geographic Analysis
8. Company Profiles
- Sasol
- Ashland
- Circa Group Pty Ltd
- Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co, Ltd
- Petroleobrasileirosa
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd
- Symrise Ag (Pinova Holdings Inc)
- Royal Dsm
- Ppg Chemicals
- Genomatica Inc
- Finasucre Sa
- Wilmarbioethanol (Sucrogen Bioethanol Pty Ltd)
- Dupont
- Basf
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Bio -Ambe Inc
- Vertec Biosolvents Inc
- Florida Chemicals Company
- Myriant Corporation Company
- Gevo Inc
- Solvay Sa
- Akzo Nobel
- Dow Chemical Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Cargill Inc
- Cermer Oleo Gmbh Co
- Lyondell Basell Industries
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x796wc/europe_green
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005697/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Solvents