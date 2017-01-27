Technavio analysts forecast the global smart trash bin marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005254/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart trash bin market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global smart trash bin marketfor 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from the sales of trash bins that have sensors for motionless operation.

Analysts at Technavio have announced that the Americas is the largest regional segment in the global smart trash bin market. The region will also be responsible for generating the highest incremental growth of over 56% through the forecast period.

The high growth rate in the Americas is attributable to the increasing market penetration of smart trash bins. High disposable incomes of the consumers in the US makes it the highest contributor to the market from this segment. Countries like Brazil and Mexico will post slower growth rates through the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56153

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global smart trash bin market:

Touchless trash bins offer convenience and prevent cross-contamination

Smart cities and efficient waste management systems

Increased use of wireless connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT)

Touchless trash bins offer convenience and prevent cross-contamination

"Smart trash bins that can be remotely controlled via mobile applications is quickly catching up among consumers, driven by technologically advanced offerings. Since the users do not have to handle the trash cans physically, they offer a higher degree of convenience and prevents the spread of any bacteria, thus ensuring sanitation," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Vendors such as Nine Stars Group have introduced products that use motion sensors to automatically open and close the lid, which is very convenient for consumers with special needs. Commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and hospitals, where cross-contamination of germs is a common issue, will greatly benefit from the technology.

Smart cities and efficient waste management systems

The emergence of smart citiesin countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan will significantly impact the smart trash bin market. These smart cities will adopt efficient waste management systems, with smart trash can installed in both private and public places to ensure a clean city. Bigbelly Solar offers waste and recycling stations, which are connected with the company's cloud-based application called CLEAN to provide real-time updates about the status of the bins in the network. Such innovative connected offerings will generate significant revenue to the market through the forecast period.

Increased use of wireless connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT)

"The use of and dependence upon connected devices and internet of things is increasing. This has resulted in technologies such as ZigBee and Wi-Fi being embedded within smart trashcans to transmit real-time data. Consumers can have a more streamlined management of waste bins with this data," says Poonam.

Beyond smartphones and tablets, wireless connectivity is now being extended to a wide range of household appliances, enabling them to communicate with one another. A lot of smart appliances such as smart trash bins have undergone a transition to incorporate accessibility additions, which attracts a larger consumer base.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Solvent Recycling Market 2016-2020

Global Mining Waste Management 2016-2020

Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like consumer services and personal careretail systems, and toys and baby products. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005254/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com