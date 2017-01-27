MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (collectively, "Chain Bridge"), today reported that it earned $2.995 million, or $147.36 per share, in 2016, versus $2.428 million, or $119.60 per share, in 2015. The Company's return on equity was 8.32% in 2016 versus 7.38% in 2015.

Book value per share was $1,695.27 at year-end 2016, versus $1,629.45 at year-end 2015. Excluding the unrealized loss on securities, book value per share was $1,778.45 at year-end 2016 versus $1,641.57 at year-end 2015. Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2016, the fifth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

Declaration of Dividend

On January 17, 2017 the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $14.75 per share, up from $11.00 per share in 2016. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2017. Future dividends will be contingent on the Company retaining sufficient capital to support anticipated business growth, fund strategic initiatives and provide continued support for depositors.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a registered bank holding company. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company's shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's and Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Financial Highlights Year Ended December 31, ---------------------------- 2016 2015 Change ------------------------------------ (Unaudited) (Audited) Performance Measures and Yields ---------------------------------------- Consolidated net income $ 2,994,686 $ 2,428,424 23.3% Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.59% 0.57% 0.02% Return on average equity (ROAE) 8.32% 7.38% 0.94% Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent) 2.69% 2.74% -0.05% Asset Quality (%) ---------------------------------------- Non-performing assets / assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Texas ratio (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Loan loss reserves / gross loans 1.40% 1.40% 0.00% Net recoveries / average loans 0.01% 0.00% 0.01% Balance Sheet Highlights ---------------------------------------- Total assets $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630 14.9% Total loans, net of loans held for sale $ 222,194,628 $ 182,702,800 21.6% Total deposits $ 443,322,229 $ 381,577,002 16.2% Capitalization ---------------------------------------- Total equity capital $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 4.0% Tangible equity $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 4.0% Tier 1 capital $ 36,141,679 $ 32,987,004 9.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.12% 13.58% 1.54% Tier 1 risk-based ratio 13.92% 12.60% 1.32% Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information ---------------------------------------- Number of shares outstanding 20,322 20,322 0.0% Book value per share $ 1,695.27 $ 1,629.45 4.0% Book value per share, Excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities $ 1,778.45 $ 1,641.57 8.3% Net income per share $ 147.36 $ 119.60 23.2%

1 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, ---------------------------- 2016 2015 ---------------------------- (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks and federal funds sold $ 67,173,120 $ 11,485,117 Securities available for sale, at fair market value 182,387,964 216,058,961 Restricted securities, at cost 1,695,900 1,765,800 Loans held for sale 1,914,731 1,037,264 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,110,000 in 2016 and $2,558,000 in 2015 219,084,628 180,144,800 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,389,556 in 2016 and 7,438,255 7,691,441 $2,997,928 in 2015 Accrued interest receivable 1,657,750 1,322,017 Other assets 2,234,036 1,199,230 ---------------------------- Total assets $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630 ---------------------------- Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 304,861,053 $ 254,218,149 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 109,704,827 96,770,939 Time, greater than $250,000 15,323,080 16,829,581 Other time 13,433,269 13,758,333 ---------------------------- Total deposits $ 443,322,229 $ 381,577,002 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,521,953 527,210 Short term borrowings 2,000,000 4,000,000 Accrued interest payable 94,931 93,923 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,195,938 1,392,721 ---------------------------- Total liabilities $ 449,135,051 $ 387,590,856 ---------------------------- Stockholders' Equity Common stock $1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 20,322 and 20,292 shares issued and outstanding $ 20,322 $ 20,322 Additional paid-in capital 21,097,095 21,086,592 Retained earnings 15,024,262 12,253,118 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,690,346) (246,258) ---------------------------- Total stockholders' equity $ 34,451,333 $ 33,113,774 ---------------------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 483,586,384 $ 420,704,630 ----------------------------

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------- (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,398,548 $ 7,358,478 Interest and dividends on securities 4,361,936 3,915,949 Interest on deposits in banks and federal funds sold 486,296 140,530 ---------------------------- Total interest and dividend income $ 13,246,780 $ 11,414,957 ---------------------------- Interest Expense Interest on deposits $ 609,670 $ 611,464 Interest on short term borrowings 70,762 58,042 ---------------------------- Total interest expense $ 680,432 $ 669,506 ---------------------------- Net Interest Income $ 12,566,348 $ 10,745,451 Provision for Loan Losses 530,042 212,000 ---------------------------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 12,036,306 $ 10,533,451 ---------------------------- Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 356,286 $ 188,532 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 191,077 335,048 Rent income 194,075 197,717 Other income 287,675 224,156 Gain on sale of securities 352,259 29,929 Mutual funds distributions - 39,352 ---------------------------- Total noninterest income $ 1,381,372 $ 1,014,734 ---------------------------- Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,756,034 $ 4,985,671 Data processing and communication expenses 921,670 792,505 Occupancy and equipment expenses 627,927 619,863 Professional services 396,530 380,124 Virginia bank franchise tax 307,600 281,597 FDIC and regulatory assessments 399,600 379,654 Other operating expenses 1,078,762 975,426 ---------------------------- Total noninterest expenses $ 9,488,123 $ 8,414,840 ---------------------------- Net income before taxes $ 3,929,555 $ 3,133,345 Income tax expense 934,869 704,921 ---------------------------- Net income $ 2,994,686 $ 2,428,424 ---------------------------- Earnings per share $ 147.36 $ 119.60 ----------------------------

