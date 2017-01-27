Technavio analysts forecast the global intelligent vending machine marketto grow at a CAGR of over 38% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global intelligent vending machine marketfor 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from manufacture and sales of intelligent vending machines.

Analysts at Technavio have forecast the market size of intelligent vending machines to reach USD 13.34 billion by 2021. The Americas will be responsible for generating maximum revenue and highest incremental growth in the market through the forecast period.

The market in the Americas is characterized by a tech-savvy consumer base, and this region was also one of the early adopters of the technology. Retail outlets, hospitals, and universities in the region are increasingly adopting interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines, enabled by the high smartphone penetration.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three important factors that are contributing to the growth of the global intelligent vending machine market:

Growing adoption of intelligent vending machines in retail

Enhanced customer shopping experience

Use of wireless connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT)

"Retail outlets are widely adopting intelligent vending machines due to the enhanced consumer interaction that they provide. Emerging economies like India and China are witnessing rapid growth in the retail industry, indicating a huge potential for the intelligent vending machine market,says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for retail systems research.

These automated self-service machines not only provide a better experience for consumers, but also help operators gain the interest of customers, attain higher sales, and increase brand visibility. With their real-time transactions and inventory tracking, retail data collected enables operators to achieve faster transactions and control costs and improve operational efficiencies. These benefits are driving their high adoption rates.

Connected vending machines are preferred by consumers during selection and acquirement of products as it gives them more control over their purchases. With technological innovations, connected vending machines are more user-friendly and can handle complex tasks very quickly and efficiently. Connected vending machines have clearly proven themselves as a more personal, engaging, and entertaining platform for consumers. The systems also allow their operators and brands to avail cloud computingservices and data analytics, thereby reducing operational costs incurred.

"The increasing dependence on connected devices is a key driver for the intelligent vending machine market. Wireless technologies like ZigBee and Wi-Fi are making interoperability between devices like intelligent vending machines possible, which is resulting in its increased adoption, says Poonam.

This concept of IoT is getting very popular and has led to the evolution of vending machines from being simple outlets to connected devices, which offer an interactive retail experience to customers. Such innovative features and offerings are attracting consumers to stores and outlets, which have them, pushing for its adoption across other retail stores as well.

