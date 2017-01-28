The popularity of e-commerce has risen to new heights as it begins to overshadow traditional brick-and-mortar textile and apparel retailing in many countries. Details on how e-commerce is revolutionizing the shopping experience for consumers around the world are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Online retailing in Germany flourishing

Germany is currently the second-largest e-commerce market in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world. Online retailing currently makes up 13.5% of the retail market in Germany, compared to 10% only two years prior, with the top products purchased online in the country being clothing and footwear.

Germany's e-commerce market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, largely due to the growing popularity of m-commerce, which accounted for 27.7% of all online spending in Germany in 2015. The country's e-commerce market is expected to surpass the UK's by 2020.

Aging population can benefit Japan's e-commerce market

While in some countries an aging population can be detrimental to e-commerce, recent studies have shown that people in the age group of 55 and above spend more time on the Internet (19-20 hours per month) than any other age group in Japan, making them a prime target consumer group for online retailers.

In 2015, 91% of Japan's population was using the internet and 70% of Japanese adults were shopping online and in 2016, just over half of all e-retail transactions were made through mobile devices. Clothing is the most popular online product group in Japan.

Amazon set to become the US's leading apparel retailer

With the launch of Amazon's ninth private-label clothing brand, the company will overtake Macy's as the US's most popular clothing store-physical or otherwise. This comes just a few years after Amazon's first venture into the clothing and apparel market.

Over the next five years, Amazon is expected to generate apparel sales of over USD 60 billion and hold a share of 16% of the apparel market in the US. In comparison, Macy's is expected to see sales decrease by 4% to USD 22 billion over the same period.

