POMPANO BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ: SGBK) ("Stonegate") reported net income of $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 or $0.62 per diluted common share ($0.62 per common share net operating income, a non-GAAP measurement described below), as compared to net income of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2016 or $0.49 per diluted common share.

Net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measurement used by management to evaluate and monitor financial results of operations and excludes certain activities or transactions, such as merger and acquisition related expenses. Information related to our use of non-GAAP financial measures and a table reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in this press release are presented below under the caption Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter:

Loans: Total loans, net of discounts and deferred fees, decreased $18.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2016 to $2.27 billion at December 31, 2016. The primary reason for the decrease in loans was payoffs. Approximately $12.0 million of paid off loans were in the loan portfolio acquired in Stonegate's acquisition of Regent Bancorp, Inc. and Regent Bank (collectively, "Regent"), some of which were classified loans that were sold. Additionally, approximately $23.1 million of the decrease were loans acquired in connection with Stonegate's acquisition of Community Bank of Broward. Lastly, management has made a concerted effort to reduce the Bank's Commercial Real Estate concentration and therefore has allowed certain of these loans to payoff rather than renew them. Based upon the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2016, during the fourth quarter of 2016, commercial real estate ("CRE") comprised 44% of new loan originations, residential loans accounted for 23% of the new originations and commercial and industrial ("C&I") accounted for 22% of the new loan originations, with the remaining balance primarily in construction loans. The loan production for the fourth quarter was comprised of 76% variable rate loans. Approximately 57% of the variable rate loans originated in the fourth quarter were tied to LIBOR and 13% were tied to the prime rate. Organic loan growth for 2016 was approximately 9.35%.





Asset Quality: Total loans past due, excluding nonaccrual loans, were $327,000 at December 31, 2016, a decrease of $2.8 million from September 30, 2016. Nonaccrual loans were $8.6 million at December 31, 2016, or 0.38% of total loans, a decrease from $9.0 million at September 30, 2016, or 0.39% of total loans. Other real estate owned was $2.8 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease of $2.0 million from September 30, 2016. See Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses for a detailed analysis of past due and nonaccrual loans.





Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $27.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, and represented an increase of $4.6 million when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to 3.86% for the third quarter of 2016 and a decrease over the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 4.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2015. The increase in the margin from the third quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2016 was primarily a result of greater nonaccretable discounts recognized during the fourth quarter.





Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense increased to $16.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 from $13.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in expenses was primarily a result of expenses associated with the Regent and Insignia Bank acquisitions.





Capital: Stonegate remained well-capitalized as of December 31, 2016 with capital of $356.1 million as compared to $346.1 million at September 30, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, Stonegate's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.1%; Stonegate's Tier 1 and Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratios were each 11.1%; and Stonegate's leverage capital ratio was 10.0%.





Loans and Deposits

Loans outstanding at December 31, 2016 were $2.27 billion as compared to $2.29 billion at September 30, 2016, a decrease of $18.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. Loans outstanding that were acquired through Stonegate's acquisition of Regent were $245.0 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease of $13.9 million since September 30, 2016.

The loan portfolio consists primarily of loans to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses within Stonegate's primary market areas of South and West Florida. The table below shows the loan portfolio composition:

(in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 -------------------- -------------------- Commercial $ 307,729 $ 297,071 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 518,642 524,574 Commercial real estate - other 706,404 713,622 Construction and land development 261,006 274,611 Residential real estate 384,733 379,281 Consumer and other loans 107,089 114,958 Credit Cards 759 261 -------------------- -------------------- Total loans 2,286,362 2,304,378 Less: discount on loans acquired 8,018 7,922 Less: net deferred fees 3,408 3,565 -------------------- -------------------- Recorded investment in loans 2,274,935 2,292,891 Less: Allowance for loan losses 18,888 18,749 -------------------- -------------------- Net loans $ 2,256,048 $ 2,274,142 ==================== ====================

New loan originations were $178.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2016, with fundings of $107.4 million. As of December 31, 2016, outstanding commitments were approximately $452.2 million with approximately $63.3 million representing new approved loan originations and approximately $118.0 million in unfunded construction commitments.

Deposits decreased to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2016 from $2.49 billion at September 30, 2016. This decrease was primarily due to the investment of cash previously held as deposits by several of our larger relationships. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $506.8 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease from $550.0 million at September 30, 2016, and represented approximately 20.7% of Stonegate's total deposits.

The following table shows the composition of deposits as of December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016:

(in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 ------------------ ------------------- Noninterest bearing $ 506,796 $ 550,057 NOW 332,843 308,911 Money market 1,309,049 1,317,255 Savings 125,186 130,054 Certificates of deposit 173,952 184,788 ------------------ ------------------- Total deposits $ 2,447,826 $ 2,491,065 ================== ===================

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Loans past due 30-89 days were $387,000 at December 31, 2016, a decrease from $2.65 million at September 30, 2016. Credit card balances past due and accruing totaled $78,000, with $18,000 in balances past due 90 days or more and still accruing at December 31, 2016. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were $471,000 at September 30, 2016. Excluding credit cards, there were no legacy loans (i.e., loans made by Stonegate and not acquired by acquisition), which were past due at December 31, 2016 as compared to $1.7 million at September 30, 2016. Nonaccrual loans stood at $8.6 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease from $9.0 million at September 30, 2016. This decrease was due primarily to $1.65 million of nonaccrual loans which were paid off and three loans for a total of $356,000 which were removed from nonaccrual status, offset by $1.57 million in new loans that were changed to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter. Legacy nonaccrual loans were approximately $2.6 million at December 31, 2016 versus $1.0 million as of September 30, 2016. Residential loans classified as nonaccrual were $3.5 million or 40.3% of the nonaccrual loans and commercial real estate loans classified as nonaccrual were $1.3 million or 14.9% of the nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2016, there remained approximately $15.2 million in nonaccretable discounts on loans previously acquired, of which $11.2 million are associated with the loans acquired in the Regent acquisition. None of the acquired loans are subject to a loss share arrangement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table outlines Stonegate's past due and nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2016:

(dollars in thousands) Other Acquired Legacy Bank Regent Bank Bank Total ------------ ------------ --------------- ---------- Past due 30-89 days $ 60 $ 178 $ 149 $ 387 Past due 90 + days 18 - - 18 Nonaccrual 2,615 3,684 2,257 8,556 ------------ ------------ --------------- ---------- Total $ 2,693 $ 3,862 $ 2,406 $ 8,961 ============ ============ =============== ==========

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned) were $11.3 million as of December 31, 2016, a decrease of $2.5 million from September 30, 2016. Other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2016 as compared to $4.8 million as of September 30, 2016. The decrease of $2.0 million in OREO from September 30, 2016 was from sales of OREO properties obtained in the Regent acquisition.

The following table outlines nonperforming assets for the periods ended:

December 31, September 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2016 2016 ------------ ------------- Nonaccrual $ 8,556 $ 9,024 Other real estate owned 2,792 4,817 ------------ ------------- Total nonperforming assets $ 11,348 $ 13,841 ============ ============= Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.38% 0.39% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.39% 0.47%

Loans modified as troubled debt restructuring were $9.5 million and $9.0 million at December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016, respectively. There were two new loans modified as troubled debt restructuring during the fourth quarter of 2016 for $476,000. Specific reserves allocated to loans modified as troubled debt restructuring increased to $140,000 at December 31, 2016, from $60,000 at September 30, 2016.

At December 31, 2016, the allowance for loan losses was $18.9 million, an increase of $139,000 from September 30, 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2016 recoveries totaled $241,000 and charge-offs were $102,000. Specific reserves increased to $725,000 at December 31, 2016 from $517,000 at September 30, 2016. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of total loans as of December 31, 2016 and 0.82% as of September 30, 2016.

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2016 2016 -------------- -------------- Balance at beginning of period $ 18,749 $ 18,595 Charge-offs (102) (23) Recoveries 241 177 Provision for loan losses - - -------------- -------------- Balance at end of period $ 18,888 $ 18,749 ============== ==============

The table below reflects the allowance allocation per loan category and percent of loans in each category to total loans for the periods indicated:

December 31, September 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2016 2016 --------------------- --------------------- Amount % Amount % -------------- ------ -------------- ------ Commercial $ 2,757 14.6 $ 2,600 13.9 Commercial real estate 11,382 60.3 11,484 61.2 Construction and land development 2,024 10.7 2,151 11.5 Residential real estate 2,273 12.0 2,076 11.1 Consumer and other loans 452 2.4 438 2.3 -------------- ------ -------------- ------ Total $ 18,888 100.0 $ 18,749 100.0 ============== ====== ============== ======

The following is a summary of information pertaining to impaired loans for the three months ended on the date indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2016 2016 2015 --------------- --------------- --------------- Impaired loans without a valuation allowance $ 10,151 $ 6,776 $ 9,437 Impaired loans with a valuation allowance 5,496 5,521 6,571 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total impaired loans $ 15,647 $ 12,297 $ 16,008 =============== =============== =============== Valuation allowance related to impaired loans $ 725 $ 517 $ 778

Net Interest Income and Margin

On a tax-equivalent basis Stonegate's net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $27.1 million, an increase of approximately $4.6 million from the third quarter of 2016 and an increase of $5.3 million from the fourth quarter 2015. Average earning assets grew $372.6 million from the third quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily a result of $258.8 million increase in loans and a $102.4 million increase in Stonegate's interest-earning deposits with other banks. The acquisition of Regent which closed on September 15, 2016, was the primary reason for the increase in the quarterly earning asset average. The yield on loans increased from 4.77% for the third quarter of 2016 to 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2016, and was slightly higher than the 5.04% yield for the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase in the loan yield from the fourth quarter of 2016 was due to the increased level of accretable and nonaccretable discounts recognized in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus the third quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2016 discounts of approximately $1.4 million were recognized on loans which were paid off during the quarter.

The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis increased from 3.86% for the third quarter of 2016 to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2016. The net interest margin was 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2015. The average yield on total earning assets was 4.49% for the fourth quarter of 2016 versus 4.32% for the third quarter of 2016. The average yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased three basis points from 0.61% from the third quarter of 2016 to 0.64% for the fourth quarter of 2016. Stonegate's cost of funds has increased from 0.44% for the December 2015 month-to-date average to 0.54% for the December 2016 month-to-date average.

The following table recaps yields and costs by various interest-earning asset and interest-bearing liability account types for the current quarter, the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

Yield and cost table (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) 4th Quarter 2016 3rd Quarter 2016 --------------------------- --------------------------- Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- ASSETS Loans, Net(1)(2)(4) $ 2,298,487 $ 29,493 5.10% $ 2,039,667 $ 24,431 4.77% Investment Securities 117,740 462 1.56 108,676 421 1.54 Federal Funds Sold 31,793 56 0.70 30,122 54 0.71 Other Investments(3) 3,831 41 4.26 3,142 34 4.30 Deposits with interest at banks 236,139 311 0.52 133,734 186 0.55 ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- Total Earning Assets 2,687,990 30,363 4.49% 2,315,341 25,126 4.32% ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- LIABILITIES Savings, NOW and Money Market $ 1,773,901 $ 2,649 0.59% $ 1,532,771 $ 2,220 0.58% Time Deposits 179,820 232 0.51 147,826 218 0.59 ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,953,721 2,881 0.59 1,680,597 2,438 0.58 Other Borrowings 70,192 392 2.22 58,787 235 1.59 ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,023,913 3,273 0.64% 1,739,384 2,673 0.61% ------------ -------- ----- ------------ -------- ----- Net interest spread (tax equivalent basis) (4) 3.85% 3.71% ===== ===== Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5) 4.01% 3.86% ===== ===== 4th Quarter 2015 --------------------------- Average Balance Interest Rate ------------ -------- ----- ASSETS Loans, Net(1)(2)(4) $ 1,842,950 $ 23,412 5.04% Investment Securities 107,636 446 1.64 Federal Funds Sold 27,717 33 0.47 Other Investments(3) 2,895 33 4.52 Deposits with interest at banks 147,647 115 0.31 ------------ -------- ----- Total Earning Assets 2,128,845 24,039 4.48% ------------ -------- ----- LIABILITIES Savings, NOW and Money Market $ 1,439,200 $ 1,802 0.50% Time Deposits 173,311 239 0.50 ------------ -------- ----- Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,612,511 2,041 0.50 Other Borrowings 63,371 223 1.40 ------------ -------- ----- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,675,882 2,264 0.54% ------------ -------- ----- Net interest spread (tax equivalent basis) (4) 3.94% ===== Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5) 4.06% =====

(1) Average balances include nonaccrual loans, and are net of unearned loan fees of $3,408, $3,443 and $2,589 for 4th quarter 2016, 3rd quarter 2016 and 4th quarter 2015, respectively. (2) Interest income includes fees on loans of $79, $124 and $66 for 4th quarter 2016, 3rd quarter 2016 and 4th quarter 2015, respectively. (3) "Other investments" consists of equity stock in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") that Stonegate is required to own based on its transactions with the FHLB. (4) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment using applicable statutory tax rates to adjust tax exempt interest income on tax exempt loans to a fully taxable basis. (5) Represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased from $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in noninterest income was primarily driven by gains on the sale of OREO of approximately $310,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2016 increased to $16.9 million from $13.8 million at September 30, 2016, and was greater than the $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to expenses incurred in connection with the Regent acquisition and conversion.

Salaries and employee benefits increased to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. This compares with $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The increase in salaries and employee benefits in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the third quarter of 2016 was associated with the increase in staff from the Regent acquisition and the payments associated with the conversion of Regent.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased slightly to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2106. The increase was primarily due to the additional offices acquired from Regent. Occupancy and equipment expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015. Expenses for merger-related branch closures in the fourth quarter of 2016 were approximately $48,000.

Data processing expenses were $1.7 million and $609,000 for the fourth and third quarters of 2016, respectively. Approximately $1.02 million of data processing expenses in the fourth quarter were related to the Regent data conversion. Additionally during the fourth quarter, approximately $109,000 of the $1.7 million were expenses associated with Regent's data processing prior to conversion. Professional fees for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were $782,000. This compared to professional fees of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and $431,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016 there were $43,000 in legal and other professional fees for merger-related expenses as compared to $672,000 in the third quarter of 2016. There were no merger-related legal or professional fees during the fourth quarter of 2015.

The table below outlines the expenses for the quarters ended:

(in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,135 $ 7,160 $ 6,695 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,498 2,134 2,184 FDIC insurance and state assessments 396 389 382 Data processing 1,669 609 431 Loan and other real estate expense 277 186 95 Professional fees 782 1,369 773 Core deposit intangible amortization 489 408 449 Other operating expenses 1,681 1,504 1,331 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- Totals $ 16,927 $ 13,759 $ 12,340 ================= ================== =================

During the second quarter of 2016, Stonegate announced that it had become a credit card issuer. As of December 31, 2016, there were a total of 1,130 credit cards issued of which 809 were consumer credit cards and 321 were commercial cards. Expenses associated with rolling out this new product line were approximately $175,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and total approximately $498,000 for the year. Looking forward to 2017, Stonegate anticipates additional costs in the first quarter associated with the pending Insignia Bank acquisition and, in the second quarter, with the Insignia data conversion.

Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ----------------- ----------------- Assets Cash and due from banks $ 305,803 $ 257,934 Federal funds sold 30,000 30,000 Securities held to maturity (Fair value of $116,719 at December 31, 2016 and $107,659 at December 31, 2015) 116,529 106,619 Other investments 3,833 2,895 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,888 at December 31, 2016 and $18,149 at December 31, 2015 2,256,048 1,839,421 Premises and equipment, net 38,510 25,769 Bank-owned life insurance 44,011 29,776 Other real estate owned 2,792 1,390 Other assets 104,076 86,634 ----------------- ----------------- Total assets $ 2,901,602 $ 2,380,438 ================= ================= Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Total deposits $ 2,447,826 $ 2,024,367 Other borrowings 71,448 58,638 Subordinated debentures 8,175 - Other liabilities 19,040 14,869 ----------------- ----------------- Total liabilities 2,546,489 2,097,874 ----------------- ----------------- Stockholders' Equity Senior non-cumulative preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015 - - Common stock, $5 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 14,267,451 issued and 14,264,793 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and 12,752,402 shares issued and 12,749,744 outstanding as of December 31, 2015 71,337 63,762 Additional paid-in capital 186,948 146,994 Retained earnings 97,814 73,205 Treasury Stock (13) (13) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (973) (1,384) ----------------- ----------------- Total stockholders' equity 355,113 282,564 ----------------- ----------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,901,602 $ 2,380,438 ================= ================= Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) For the three months ended ------------------------------------------ December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------- -------------- ------------- Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 29,047 $ 23,994 $ 23,079 Interest on securities 462 421 446 Interest on federal funds sold and at other banks 367 240 148 Other interest 41 34 33 ------------- -------------- ------------- Total interest income 29,917 24,689 23,706 ------------- -------------- ------------- Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,881 2,438 2,041 Other interest 392 235 223 ------------- -------------- ------------- Total interest expense 3,273 2,673 2,264 ------------- -------------- ------------- Net interest income 26,644 22,016 21,442 Provision for loan losses - - 300 ------------- -------------- ------------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,644 22,016 21,142 ------------- -------------- ------------- Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 853 709 772 Other noninterest income 1,633 1,366 1,740 ------------- -------------- ------------- Total noninterest income 2,486 2,075 2,512 ------------- -------------- ------------- Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,135 7,160 6,695 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,498 2,134 2,184 Data processing 1,669 609 431 Professional fees 782 1,369 773 Core deposit intangible amortization 489 408 449 Other operating expenses 2,354 2,079 1,808 ------------- -------------- ------------- Total noninterest expense 16,927 13,759 12,340 ------------- -------------- ------------- Income before income taxes 12,203 10,332 11,314 Income tax 3,207 3,776 4,050 ------------- -------------- ------------- Net income applicable to common stock $ 8,996 $ 6,556 $ 7,264 ============= ============== ============= Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.50 $ 0.57 Diluted 0.62 0.49 0.56 Average common shares used in the calculation of earnings per share: Basic 14,218,777 13,102,513 12,704,558 Diluted 14,542,388 13,403,307 13,037,123 Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of dollars) As of -------------------------------------------- December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------- -------------- ------------- BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 2,901,602 $ 2,936,298 $ 2,380,438 Loans, net 2,256,048 2,274,142 1,839,422 Deposits 2,447,826 2,491,066 2,024,367 Stockholders' equity 355,113 346,110 282,564 CAPITAL RATIOS: Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.1% 11.8% 11.9% Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.1 10.8 11.0 Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 11.1 10.8 11.0 Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.0 10.1 10.0 BALANCE SHEET ITEMS QUARTERLY AVERAGE Assets $ 2,948,409 $ 2,508,264 $ 2,375,948 Interest earning assets 2,687,990 2,315,341 2,128,845 Loans, net 2,279,629 2,020,950 1,825,012 Interest bearing liabilities 2,023,913 1,739,384 1,674,333 Deposits 2,499,516 2,119,465 2,015,859 Stockholders' equity 351,730 309,351 279,466 Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended ------------------------------------------ December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------- -------------- ------------- FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 26,644 $ 22,016 $ 21,442 Net interest income - tax equivalent 27,090 22,453 21,775 Noninterest income 2,486 2,075 2,512 Noninterest expense 16,927 13,759 12,340 Income tax 3,207 3,776 4,050 Net income attributed to common shares 8,996 6,556 7,264 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,218,777 13,102,513 12,704,558 Diluted 14,542,388 13,403,307 13,037,123 Per common share data: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.50 $ 0.57 Diluted 0.62 0.49 0.56 Cash dividend declared to common shares 1,141 1,134 1,020

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Stonegate's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Stonegate's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions, such as merger-related expenses, that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of Stonegate's performance. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Stonegate's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures in this press release are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) December 31, September 30, 2016 2016 Interest income, as reported (GAAP) $ 29,917 $ 24,689 Tax equivalents adjustments 446 437 ------------- -------------- Interest income (tax equivalent) $ 30,363 $ 25,126 ============= ============== Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) $ 26,644 $ 22,016 Tax equivalent adjustments 446 437 ------------- -------------- Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 27,090 $ 22,453 ============= ============== Net income (GAAP) 8,996 6,556 Non-interest expense adjustments: Merger and acquisition related expenses 1,719 181 Branch closure expenses - 94 Professional expenses 45 672 ------------- -------------- Tax effect using the effective tax rate for the period presented 645 346 Cumulative effect of early adoption of ASU 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share- Based Payment Accounting 1,252 - ------------- -------------- Net operating income $ 8,860 $ 7,157 ============= ============== Net operating income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.55 ============= ==============

