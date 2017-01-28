

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday instituting 'extreme vetting' of immigrants in order to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of the country.



The executive order is seen as part of effort by Trump to keep his campaign promise to clamp down on immigration.



'I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America,' Trump said at the Pentagon. 'We don't want them here.'



'We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,' he added. 'We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.'



The final version of the order was not immediately available but drafts obtained by CNN indicated all persons from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen would be banned from entering the U.S. for 30 days



The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program would also be suspended for 120 days until it is reinstated 'only for nationals of countries for whom' members of Trump's Cabinet deem can be properly vetted, CNN said.



The number of refugees eventually allowed into the country would also reportedly be reduced to 50,000 this fiscal year from the current level of 110,000.



Trump also signed a second executive order he said would 'begin the great rebuilding of the Armed Services of the United States.'



The president signed the orders following a ceremony swearing in retired Marine Corps General James Mattis as Defense Secretary.



