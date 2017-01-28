CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Slyce Inc. ("Slyce" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SLC) announces that further to its press release of January 27, 2016 it will be changing its Corporate name to Pounce Technologies Inc. ("Pounce" or the "Company") effective at the opening of trading on January 30, 2017 common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new trading symbol "POI".

Also as previously announced the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (new) post consolidation common share for each twenty (old) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation") is effective January 30, 2017. The Consolidation has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and a related bulletin was issued by the TSX on January 27, 2017.

The common shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX when markets open on January 30, 2017. Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 188,018,046 million common shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 9,400,902 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the existing symbol "POI".

The exercise price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares. A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders on January 27, 2017 providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing common shares held in exchange for replacement certificates or Direct Registration Advice representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing common shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of whole common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their common shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are not required to take any action to surrender for exchange common shares held.

The new website is still in its final stages of construction and therefore in the interim if you require further information please check our profile on http://sedar.com/ or make enquiries to Erika Racicot at (403) 781-6671.

On Behalf of the Board,

Erika Racicot, President and Chief Operating Officer

