In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Lion E-Mobility 23,84% vor Polytec 14,81%, Tesla 3,36%, Volkswagen 2,14%, Ford Motor Co. 1,05%, Sixt 0,98%, WP AG 0,58%, BMW 0,3%, Honda Motor 0,29%, Toyota Motor Corp. 0,28%, Daimler 0,11%, General Motors Company 0%, Ferrari -0,09%, Leoni -0,5%, Continental -0,78%, In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Lion E-Mobility 25,02% vor Polytec 18,66% , Tesla 15,22% , Leoni 12,06% , Volkswagen 8,24% , General Motors Company 4,14% , Ford Motor Co. 0,81% , Ferrari 0,41% , WP AG 0,02% , Continental -0,24% , Daimler -0,34% , ...

