Boeing Breaks to Higher Altitude
The Dow Industrials lifted off and blew above 20,000 on Wednesday, January 25, in part helped by strong chart moves by Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), as BA stock traded at a record $170.00.
The bullish breakout by BA stock indicates there are more gains to come. Boeing stock is up an impressive 70% from its low in February 2016 and up 8.4% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P 500 and Dow.
While there are concerns BA stock has moved up too quickly, the chart indicates there could be more to come. Plus, with a.
