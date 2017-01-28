OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/28/17 -- This week, many Canadians will celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the arrival of the Year of the Rooster-an animal that symbolizes punctuality, fidelity, honesty and fortitude.

Recognized widely as the Lunar New Year, the occasion is a traditional festival for those of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and many other East Asian communities in Canada.

Communities across the country will come together in celebrations that include colourful parades, fireworks, drumming and the popular lion dance. It is also a time to gather together with family and friends, share food with the less fortunate and participate in other charitable activities.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for multiculturalism, I extend my warmest wishes to all Canadians marking this occasion and wish you a happy and prosperous New Year. Kung Hei Fat Choy! Xin Nian Kuai Le!

