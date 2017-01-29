Lockheed Martin to Benefit from Trump Military Aspirations
U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to spend big on building up the U.S. military to a rate probably not seen since the Cold War many decades ago. The expected surge in the defense budget will likely provide a great tailwind for defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) over the next four years and longer.
Whether the Trump era will become known as the golden years for the defense sector is unknown, but there.
