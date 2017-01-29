In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . Nike -0.39% 29.01 16:23 wlstcom Nike turned into a luxury brand when no one was looking invest $NKE https://t.co/S6DviHMrfm https://t.co/NNPlI4JXYl https://t.co/sbXc8Xnb5W Celgene 2.36% 29.01 16:20 PrudentBiotech Biotech: Can Trump Be A Catalyst? https://t.co/tJhIEBMVVN $sgen $tsro $clvs $exel $incy $bmy $celg $alks $ions $aria $clcd $grfs $rare $amag Qualcomm Incorporated -0.65% 29.01 16:15 newswithvalue $INTC $QCOM: Why Analysts Favor Intel Over...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...