AJAX, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/29/17 -- Ajax Council and OCASI - Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants to officially unveil AjaxForAll campaign.

As nearly half of the Town's population is comprised of visible minorities, Ajax is proud to launch this program and reaffirm our commitment to inclusion.

AjaxForAll builds on OCASI's successful "Toronto for All" public education campaign that addresses xenophobia, Islamophobia, and anti-immigrant sentiments. Ajax is the first municipality outside of Toronto to partner with OCASI on a similar campaign.

Statement from Mayor Steve Parish

"Ajax Council strongly believes that the diversity of our community is one of our greatest strengths. We recognize that racism, discrimination and bias are complex and long standing issues, and are committed to addressing them in order to support and promote a culture of inclusion for all Ajax residents."

