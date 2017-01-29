

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Two judges temporarily blocked the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing parts of his order to halt immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, after a day in which students, refugees and dual citizens were stuck overseas or detained and some businesses warned employees from those countries not to risk leaving the U.S.



A nationwide ruling in Brooklyn, New York, barring refugees and visa holders already legally in the U.S. from being turned back came hours after the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups sued to halt the Jan 27 order.



Neither ruling strikes down the executive order, which will now be subject to court hearings.



In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would 'comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement the president's Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people.'



Trump tweeted on Sunday' Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!'. His chief of staff said only 109 people, out of 325,000 travelling, had been detained.



Citing security concerns, Trump late Friday suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.



Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai slammed President Donald Trump's move in a note to employees Friday, telling them that more than 100 company staff had been affected by the order. Microsoft Corp. said it was in touch with 76 staffers from the seven countries identified in the executive order. They received a reprieve on Saturday after two judges temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing the order that would have led to the removal from U.S. airports of refugees, visa holders and legal U.S. residents from seven mostly Muslim countries.



Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg voiced concern over the policy on Friday, and Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky said Saturday in a tweet that 'closing doors further divides' people. Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Saturday the order's 'humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX