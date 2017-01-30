Universiade and EXPO 2017 to Attract Tourists From Around the World to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 28th Worldwide Winter Universiade in Almaty and EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" in Astana are presenting Kazakhstan to the world as a new and exciting tourist destination in Asia.

One of the greatest sports competitions began in Almaty yesterday. In only a few months' time, on July10, there will be an event no less impressive in scale- the EXPO 2017International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

Kazakhstan was recently featured in the New York Times' "52 Places to Go" - a leading annual list of tourist destinations. EXPO 2017 was mentioned by its authors as a key event worth visiting. EXPO 2017 and the Universiade will attract tourists from all over the globe.

As part of the exhibition, the organizers have planned special tours for international guests and citizens of Kazakhstan that include visiting the EXPO 2017 and seeing the country's landmarks.

Tourists will be given the opportunity to visit 12 nature parks where they will be able see such unique places as the Charyn Canyon, Kolsai Lakes, Borovoye, Bayanaul, and Karkaraly, and objects on the UNESCO World Heritage List (the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, the petroglyphs of Tamgaly, and relics along the Silk Road Route), or travel to special destinations such as the Baikonur Cosmodrome - the largest space launch complex in the world.

The Universiade and EXPO 2017 previously signed a memorandum on cooperation. An exhibition brand zone is located in the ice complex of the Almaty Arena, where visitors can learn about EXPO 2017 key events, pavilions, participants, projects, and Kazakhstan's landmarks, and buy a ticket to this leading global event in the field of renewable energy.

The Universiade takes places in Almaty from January29 through February8. It is a sports competition held under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation(FISU), in which students, postgraduate students, and graduates, aged 17-28, are allowed to compete. 2,000 athletes from 55 countries participate in the Universiade.

About EXPO 2017 in Astana

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" is a showcase and entertainment event, which will be held from June10 through September10, 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Lasting for 93 days, it will prove one of the most spectacular cultural events of the year. At the moment, 112 countries and 18 international organisations have confirmed their participation.

