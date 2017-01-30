Queensland Airports Limited Selects Purple and FLEXdata Solutions for Their Guest WiFi and Location Analytics Solution

MANCHESTER, England, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Purple, (http://purple.ai/ ) the intelligent spaces company, and its fully certified partner, FLEXdata Solutions, (http://www.flexdata.com.au/) have signed a three-year contract to supply guest WiFi and location analytics to Queensland Airports Limited (QAL).

FLEXdata Solutions, a systems integrator located on the East Coast of Australia, installed Cisco Meraki Wireless and Purple's WiFi solution at four airports owned and operated by the firm. The jewel in the crown for QAL is Gold Coast Airport, which will be a central transport hub for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Beau Tydd, General Manager for People and Technology at QAL, said: "Purple has given QAL insights into our passenger and guest traffic in and around our four airports via a well laid out, user friendly browser based environment. Purple and FLEXdata Solutions ticked every box throughout the open market evaluation process."

Purple's cloud platform is being used by QAL to improve the customer experience in their terminals. Location analytics reports showing passenger queues and dwell times are helping to improve workflow management and reduce wait times in key zones. The solution has also enabled the business to distribute intelligent, targeted, marketing campaigns to airport travellers in real time.

FLEXdata Solutions was keen to introduce a cloud based offering to its portfolio so that businesses, like QAL, can gain a deeper understanding of their customers and how they move around their space. Purple was identified as a solution that does just that.

The data that Purple's platform generates, gives businesses providing guest WiFi the invaluable opportunity to interact with their customers in real time, highlighting products, information and rewards that are truly relevant to that individual.

Reports available through a dedicated 'Purple Portal' include: repeat versus new visitors, most common visitor origin, number of visitors, type of device used, time spent in the premises, time of visit, key engagement metrics and many, many more.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, comments: "It's great to see FLEXdata Solutions join our growing list of partners based in Australia. Having already secured a three-year contract with QAL, it will be exciting to see where this partnership can take us. FLEXdata Solutions recognises the true value of Purple's cloud based platform and how it allows businesses to understand more about their physical spaces."

