I. Production

II. Domestic sales

III. Exports



Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2016 and for January through December 2016 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProduction130.jpg1. Domestic Production(1) December 2016Mazda's domestic production volume in December 2016 decreased 1.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in December 2016CX-5: 26,794 units (up 14.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 14,574 units (down 27.6% year on year)Mazda6 (Atenza): 10,903 units (up 4.1% year on year)(2) January through December 2016Mazda's total domestic production volume in the 2016 calendar year increased 0.5% over the prior year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in the 2016 calendar yearCX-5: 334,804 units (up 5.0% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 213,914 units (up 4.8% year on year)Mazda6 (Atenza): 128,462 units (down 10.4% year on year)2. Overseas Production(1) December 2016Mazda's overseas production volume in December 2016 increased 14.6% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in December 2016Mazda3: 20,243 units (up 4.6% year on year)CX-4: 7,200 unitsMazda2: 6,642 units (down 9.4% year on year)(2) January through December 2016Mazda's total overseas production volume in the 2016 calendar year increased 7.1% over the prior year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in the 2016 calendar yearMazda3: 257,971 units (up 3.9% year on year)Mazda2: 102,676 units (down 14.1% year on year)CX-5: 50,200 units (up 5.9% year on year)II. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaDomestic130.jpg(1) December 2016Mazda's domestic sales volume in December 2016 decreased 11.1% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points year on year) and a 2.7% total market share (down 0.6 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in December 2016Mazda2 (Demio): 3,684 units (up 65.3% year on year)CX-3: 939 units (down 38.8% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 766 units (down 47.3% year on year)(2) January through December 2016Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the 2016 calendar year decreased 18.0% over the prior year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.0% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 4.1% total market share (down 0.8 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in the 2016 calendar yearMazda2 (Demio): 57,313 units (down 21.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 26,314 units (up 6.3% year on year)CX-5: 20,226 units (down 25.8% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExports130.jpg(1) December 2016Mazda's export volume in December 2016 decreased 2.5% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in December 2016CX-5: 28,852 units (up 10.5% year on year)Mazda3: 15,390 units (down 26.6% year on year)Mazda6: 12,351 units (up 15.2% year on year)(2) January through December 2016Mazda's total export volume in the 2016 calendar year increased 5.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in the 2016 calendar year]CX-5: 313,047 units (up 6.0% year on year)Mazda3: 188,408 units (up 4.5% year on year)Mazda6: 118,707 units (down 12.4% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.