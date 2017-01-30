Largest Global FinTech event to date with support by overseas accelerators and various embassies

Date: March 3, 2017

Venue: Marunouchi Building Hall Conference Square (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Official Event Website: http://fibc.info/

The sixth FinTech pitch contest, "Financial Innovation Business Conference (FIBC) 2017," will be held with support by well-known overseas FinTech accelerators and various embassies in Japan. This global event will be held on March 3, 2017.

Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (TOKYO: 4812) (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President, CEO COO: Setsuo Kamai; "ISID") launched FIBC in Japan in 2012. This year, the event will be held in English and will be the largest in its six-year history. More than half of startups at the pitch contest will be from overseas.

All the demonstrations by the pitch startups will be of the latest FinTech services, having been released within the past two years or soon to be released. The event will enable participants to experience both global and Japanese FinTech trends. General-admission tickets are on sale.

About FIBC

FIBC specializes in the FinTech field, being a communication platform linking financial innovation companies, financial institutions, and venture capital firms through a pitch contest and networking.

FIBC calls for "providers of advanced and innovative services in the financial sector" from Japan and abroad. The participants will be given seven minutes to demonstrate how advanced and innovative their services are. The presentations will be graded by a judging panel and a vote from the participants, and the winner will be recognized.

In the past events, distinguished FinTech start-ups participated in the event to develop their services, and FIBC is now regarded as a gateway to success for FinTech start-ups.

Extending Its Scale as a Global Event

ISID aims for FIBC to be an opportunity to develop FinTech start-ups. The event was renovated from the last FIBC2016 so that all the programs this year, including the pitch contest, will be held in English as a global event.

Moreover, this event features support with well-known overseas accelerators and incubation centers, such as Level39, Plug and Play, SuperCharger, Stone Chalk and various embassies. FinTech networks are being leveraged from around the world from countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Luxemburg, Singapore, and Hong Kong. As a result, more than half of the FinPitch participants are from overseas. Over the years, FIBC has become an unprecedented event in Japan.

FIBC 2017 Event Overview

Event Name: FIBC2017 (Financial Innovation Business Conference 2017)

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017 9 am to 7 pm

Venue: Marunouchi Building Hall Conference Square

Host: Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (ISID)

Capacity: 300

Fee: General 18,000 JPY Students 2,000 JPY Start-ups 3,500 JPY

Ticket Sales: Please register on the event website (http://fibc2017.peatix.com)

Agenda: Keynotes by Greg Kidd (CEO, Global iD, Inc., and Co-Founder, Hard Yaka) "Good Ideas versus True Insights" Pitch Contest Panel Discussion "Global FinTech ecosystem, discussion by overseas accelerators and incubators such as Plug and Play and SuperCharger" Awards Ceremony Networking

Exhibition: Startup Booths

Pitch Startups

Japan:

ZAISAN Net, Inc./MoneySmart Inc./Caulis Inc./Good Moneyger Inc./Mashroom, Inc./Authlete, Inc. /Credit Engine, Inc./AI inside Inc./Crowd Realty, Inc./NestEgg, Inc./FOLIO Co., Ltd.

Overseas:

KYC-Chain Limited/APS S.A/Curfex/Coolpay Pte. Ltd/TradeIt, Inc./Ssenstone Inc./Installments Inc./ SOCASH PTE LTD/Paycock Co.,Ltd./Playbasis Private Limited/PayKey/VENTENY INC.

Note: The participants list may be subject to change.

Note: Company and product names in this release are the trademark or registered trademark of each company respectively.

