

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 143.79 against the pound, 114.27 against the U.S. dollar and 87.05 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 144.36, 115.07 and 87.47, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 122.68 and 114.67 from last week's closing quotes of 123.02 and 115.10, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 86.29 and 83.09 from last week's closing quotes of 86.82 and 83.56, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 140.00 against the pound, 112.00 against the greenback, 84.00 against the loonie, 120.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 84.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX