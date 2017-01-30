IBEROSTAR Club Palmeraie Marrakech, a New Star for North Africa

MADRID, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts gets 2017 off to a great start with the announcement of the opening of the IBEROSTAR Club Palmeraie Marrakech, a renovated four-star hotel boasting stunning views of the Atlas Mountains.

The new hotel has 318 fully renovated rooms and offers 'All Inclusive' services and facilities. It is situated in the heart of the magnificent palm grove, surrounded by an 11-hectare park and just 15 minutes from this Moroccan city's finest tourist attractions.

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is continuing with its ambitious expansion plan, aimed at increasing and extending its hotel portfolio. In April, the Majorca-based company will be opening another hotel in North Africa. The IBEROSTAR Club Palmeraie Marrakech is a fully renovated four-star hotel that has been redesigned in keeping with the brand's hallmark quality standards.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461950/IBEROSTAR_Hotels_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461951/IBEROSTAR_Club_Palmeraie_Marrakech.jpg )



The new hotel is just 15 minutes from the historic Medina quarter of the exotic city of Marrakech, which is home to many authentic architectural treasures such as the emblematic Jamaa El Fna Square, Koutoubia Mosque or Bahia Palace. IBEROSTAR's newest star in Morocco stands in the heart of the city's palm grove in a spectacular natural setting.

One of the most outstanding features of the hotel is the magnificent 11-hectare grounds that surround the hotel and include the complex's three swimming pools. All 318 rooms boast a balcony or terrace offering stunning views of the Atlas Mountains and these lush gardens. The rooms feature a full range of facilities and a décor that will immerse guests in Morocco's fascinating culture even before they set out to explore the city. Furthermore, the 'All Inclusive' service guarantees that all guests needs will be amply met, enabling them to relax and enjoy the IBEROSTAR experience to the full.

Aurelio Vázquez, IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts' CEO for EMEA, explained that "The opening of this hotel is further proof of the chain's commitment to its expansion strategy and its determination to focus on sustained growth, offering first class products in major tourist destinations. Marrakech is unquestionably one of the most attractive tourist options in North Africa. We are delighted to be present in this city, offering a fully renovated project tailored to meet the needs of all types of guests. Indeed, both its location and range of services make this the perfect choice for families looking to relax and unwind, as well as for leisure and business travellers."

Gastronomy is a key aspect for the chain and has emerged as one of its greatest strengths that the majority of guests value above all other considerations. As a result, the dining options at the IBEROSTAR Club Palmeraie Marrakech are fully in line with the superb quality and variety for which the Majorca-based hotel chain is renowned. Guests at this hotel may choose between Moroccan and international gastronomy at the Oasis buffet, which offers show cooking and speciality evenings; the Ã la carte Jawhara restaurant and the food truck serving fast food located by the pool.

No visit to Morocco is complete without indulging in a relaxing session at one of its traditional hammams. Guests can treat themselves to a little pampering at the SPA Sensations, a fully-equipped wellness centre offering a wide choice of beauty treatments, massages and a sauna.

Entertainment is another of IBEROSTAR's top priorities. At the new Club Palmeraie adults and children alike will enjoy an extensive range of activities with the STAR Fit & Fun programme: cookery activities, sports including tennis, golf or fitness, hot air balloon or camel rides* as well as live shows are just a few of the options available for guests. In addition, golf lovers are in luck as there are as many as nine courses within easy reach of the hotel.

The IBEROSTAR Club Palmeraie Marrakech will offer all the services and facilities necessary to enjoy a relaxing holiday just a few minutes from the lively city of Marrakech. The perfect option for combining sightseeing and relaxation and even for business trips, as the new hotel also boasts eight meeting rooms with a capacity for up to 600 people.

Note for the editor:

*Activities with additional cost: Hot air balloon and camel rides

Pictures can be downloaded here

About IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is a holiday hotel chain that was founded in 1986 by the FluxÃ family and it is also an integral part of GRUPO IBEROSTAR.

GRUPO IBEROSTAR is a Spanish, family-owned company that has been operating in the tourism and travel sector for over 60 years. During this time, the Group has grown from a family travel agency to an international company, with several divisions. Today, GRUPO IBEROSTAR has 27.000 employees and is present in 30 countries around the world.

For more information: iberostar.com

Contact: IBEROSTAR Press Office - Edelman - prensa.iberostar@edelman.com