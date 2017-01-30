

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 1.0698 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 1.0683.



Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the euro advanced to 0.8533 and 1.4216 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8519 and 1.4167, respectively.



The euro climbed to a 5-day high of 1.4099 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.4062.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the euro advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0740 and 1.4778 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0690 and 1.4704, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the franc, 0.88 against the pound, 1.45 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie, 1.09 against the greenback and 1.49 against the kiwi.



