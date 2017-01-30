2016 targets fully achieved; strong outlook for 2017

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Paris:DIM):

€ in millions unless otherwise specified Unaudited figures 2016 2015 Growth in Growth

in %

const. fx Sales revenue 1,051.6 884.3 18.9 20.4 EMEA1 454.4 397.2 14.4 16.5 Americas1 387.8 323.5 19.9 21.0 Asia Pacific1 209.5 163.7 28.0 29.0 Order intake 1,080.8 946.4 14.2 15.6 EBITDA2 288.7 231.3 24.8 EBITDA margin2 in 27.5 26.2 Net profit3 176.6 139.3 26.8 Earnings per share3,4 in 1.92 1.51 26.8

1 According to customers' location

2 Underlying EBITDA earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for extraordinary items

3 Underlying net profit net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on a normalized financial result and tax rate

4 FY 2015 adjusted for stock split; rounded values

Double-digit growth across the entire portfolio and all regions

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading supplier for the biopharma industry, successfully closed fiscal 2016 with new highs in revenue and earnings. Based on strong demand across the entire portfolio, sales revenue increased by around 20%, thus reaching the upper end of expectations. Acquisitions contributed approx. 2 percentage points of non-organic growth. Regionally, Asia posted the highest growth, partly driven by strong equipment business. Also in the Americas, SSB grew at double-digit rates, continuing to gain market share.

Profits on the rise

Driven by economies of scale, SSB's underlying EBITDA increased by nearly one fourth to 288.7 million euros. In line with expectations, the corresponding margin rose from 26.2% to 27.5%. Underlying earnings per share were 1.92 euros, up year over year from 1.51 euros.

Comfortable financial position

Reflected by an equity ratio of 63.9% and a ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA of 0.2, SSB's financial position has remained very strong. Net debt at the end of the fiscal year 2016 stood at 67.6 million euros.

Strong outlook for 2017

Business expansion is expected to continue throughout 2017. Specifically, management forecasts that sales revenue will increase by about 8% to 12% and the underlying EBITDA margin will rise by approx. 0.5 percentage points over the prior-year figure of 27.5%, both figures given in constant currencies. To support growth, SSB is accelerating the expansion of its major production sites and is planning investments of around 10% to 13% of sales in the current year.

All figures given above are subject to a final audit by statutory auditors.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

Conference call

Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, will discuss the company's results with analysts and investors on Monday, January 30, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET), in a teleconference. You may register to the teleconference at:

http://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2697626&linkSecurityString=8e23a7c8.

Alternatively, you can dial into the teleconference without registration at:

+49 (0) 69 566 03 6000

To view the presentation, log onto: www.sartorius-stedim.com

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1.051,6 million euros according to preliminary figures.

