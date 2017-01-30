Omnicell Showcases New XT Series Automated Dispensing System at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress

Robotic Dispensing and IV Solutions Also Featured

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions to healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced it will be featuring the XT Series, its new generation of medication and supply automation that is fully integrated on the Company's Unity enterprise platform, at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress from January 30 - February 2 in Dubai. The XT Series includes automated medication and supply dispensing cabinets, the Anesthesia Workstation, and Controlled Substance Manager.

Omnicell® XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets are designed with modern new hardware technology and smart features that bring improvements in workflow efficiency, medication accountability and patient safety. Offering a high degree of flexibility, the XT system can easily expand and scale as healthcare systems grow. It is also readily adaptable to future innovations. Omnicell's automated dispensing cabinets have received the highest ranking from KLAS for 11 years in a row.i

In addition to the Omnicell automated medication dispensing cabinets, solutions to be displayed in the Omnicell booth, Hall 2, Stand D10, include:

XT Controlled Substance Manager, whichmonitors medication distribution anomalies and chain of custody in real time, tightening inventory control, supporting quick resolution of discrepancies, and providing comprehensive compliance documentation for government agencies.

whichmonitors medication distribution anomalies and chain of custody in real time, tightening inventory control, supporting quick resolution of discrepancies, and providing comprehensive compliance documentation for government agencies. i.v.Station' , which prepares and dispenses ready-to-administer, non-hazardous admixtures

, which prepares and dispenses ready-to-administer, non-hazardous admixtures Robomat 2, which is made up of Omnicell's Medimat storage and dispensing unit and Speedbox filling system and provides accurate and efficient simultaneous loading and dispensing of medications.

"Leveraging technology has proven to have a positive effect on clinical outcomes, and Omnicell is proud of providing solutions that enable healthcare providers to achieve the highest level of patient safety while also increasing efficiency," said Arthur Van Dongen, general manager, International at Omnicell. "It's exciting to be at Arab Health to introduce our latest XT series to our customers and showcase Omnicell's many innovative solutions, such as the IV robot."

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on improving care across the entire healthcare continuum-from the acute care hospital setting, to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, to the patient's home.

Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety. The acquisitions of Aesynt and Ateb add distinct capabilities, particularly in central pharmacy, IV robotics and pharmacy software, creating the broadest medication management product portfolio in the industry.

The Omnicell SureMed® solution provides innovative medication adherence packaging to help reduce costly hospital readmissions. These medication adherence solutions are used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom. These pharmacies are served via Omnicell's sales channels and our solutions enable them to maintain high accuracy and quality standards in medication dispensing and administration while optimizing productivity and controlling costs.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

