Gemalto: Al Rajhi Bank deploys Gemalto's instant EMV card issuance solution in new self-service kiosks

Immediate and anytime card renewal helps deliver banking for the digital age

Amsterdam, Jan. 30, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's leading financial institution, with its instant card issuance solution for the bank's new generation of self-service kiosks. Gemalto's technology enables secure replacement of EMV payment cards to be printed in a matter of minutes on-the-spot, offering customers the speed and convenience of immediate, anytime card renewal. As a result, Al Rajhi staff can focus on delivering value-added services and personalized customer support.

The new kiosks represent the latest stage in Al Rajhi's ambitious strategy for banking in the digital age (http://www.gemalto.com/reachingnewheights), and build on its long-standing use of Gemalto's instant card issuance solution. Customers simply enter their existing card into a reader inside the kiosk, and input their PIN to authenticate themselves. A One Time Password (OTP) is automatically sent by SMS to facilitate double authentication and ensure all necessary security standards are met. The ready-to-use card is issued immediately. The kiosks are being deployed outside existing branch locations to provide round-the-clock availability, with the potential to extend into new sites such as shopping malls at a later stage.

Gemalto launched instant EMV card issuance (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/issuance/solutions/instant-issuance) ten years ago and it was adopted by Al Rajhi in 2009. The instant issuance system is now deployed in 1,200 points of issuance in the bank's branches and responsible for issuing up to 20,000 cards daily. Gemalto's solution can be used in conjunction with any type of hardware, optimizing the flexibility of Al Rahji's procurement strategy.

"The extension of the solution to kiosks is part of our on-going plan to transform branches for the digital age of banking and give our customers advanced services and a seamless experience," said Saleh Alzumaie, General Manager Retail Banking Group for Al Rajhi Bank (http://alrajhibank.com.sa/en/pages/default.aspx). "Instant card renewal is now accessible on a 24/7 basis through self-service kiosks, and our staff are being freed from repetitive tasks to better engage and support clients. We've seen a 30% card issuance increase since the kiosks were deployed."

"Our partnership with Al Rajhi Bank stretches back many years, and this new initiative further strengthens its position as a pioneer in payment means and automation," said Eric Claudel, President Middle East and Africa at Gemalto. "This is the first deployment of our instant issuance technology in self-service kiosks in Saudi Arabia and, since its introduction in January, the number of cards being produced this way has increased threefold."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

