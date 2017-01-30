sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,231 Euro		+0,171
+0,74 %
WKN: 863784 ISIN: SE0000113250 Ticker-Symbol: SKNB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKANSKA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,931
23,472
08:18
30.01.2017 | 07:40
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Skanska Invests About SEK 1.3 Billion in the Office Building Sthlm 01 in Stockholm, Sweden

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in the office building Sthlm 01 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a total leasable area of about 26,000 square meters. The construction contract is worth about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the first quarter of 2017.

The office building is part of Skanska's larger investment in the area Hammarby Sjöstad and will with its 27 floors become a new landmark in Stockholm. In total, Stockholm New Creative Business Spaces will consist of 100,000 square meters of offices and accommodate more than 6,000 workplaces. The area has a good selection of restaurants and services, proximity to Södermalm and good transport links, both tram and metro.

The construction work will commence immediately and the premises are expected to be ready for occupancy during the first six months in 2020.

Skanska Commercial Development Nordic initiates and develops property projects in offices, logistics, business premises and rental apartments. The company's operations are concentrated in the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, the Copenhagen region in Denmark, the Oslo region in Norway, as well as Helsinki in Finland. The development of logistic properties is conducted in strategic locations in Sweden and rental apartments in Copenhagen.

For further information please contact:

Caroline Arehult,
Managing Director, Skanska Fastigheter Stockholm,
Tel: +46 (0)10-448-11-12

Andreas Joons,
Press Officer, Skanska AB,
Tel: +46 (0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-the-office-building-sthlm-01-in-stockholm--sweden,c2175809

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/95/2175809/620436.pdf

170130 SE office investment

http://news.cision.com/skanska/i/170130-sthlm-01-skybar,c2065020

170130 Sthlm 01 Skybar

http://news.cision.com/skanska/i/170130-sthlm-01-exterior,c2065021

170130 Sthlm 01 exterior

http://news.cision.com/skanska/i/170130-view-from-sthlm-01,c2065022

170130 View from Sthlm 01

http://news.cision.com/skanska/i/170130-sthlm-01,c2065029

170130 Sthlm 01


© 2017 PR Newswire