Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in the office building Sthlm 01 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a total leasable area of about 26,000 square meters. The construction contract is worth about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the first quarter of 2017.

The office building is part of Skanska's larger investment in the area Hammarby Sjöstad and will with its 27 floors become a new landmark in Stockholm. In total, Stockholm New Creative Business Spaces will consist of 100,000 square meters of offices and accommodate more than 6,000 workplaces. The area has a good selection of restaurants and services, proximity to Södermalm and good transport links, both tram and metro.

The construction work will commence immediately and the premises are expected to be ready for occupancy during the first six months in 2020.

Skanska Commercial Development Nordic initiates and develops property projects in offices, logistics, business premises and rental apartments. The company's operations are concentrated in the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, the Copenhagen region in Denmark, the Oslo region in Norway, as well as Helsinki in Finland. The development of logistic properties is conducted in strategic locations in Sweden and rental apartments in Copenhagen.

