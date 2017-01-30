Tenneco today announced that Martin Hendricks is joining the company as executive vice president, Ride Performance, effective February 1, 2017. Hendricks will lead the company's global original equipment (OE) Ride Control, Elastomers and Aftermarket businesses.

Hendricks joins Tenneco from Federal Mogul Corp. where he served most recently as president, global braking and regional president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), based in Glinde, Germany. He has served in management and executive roles in both OE and aftermarket businesses and in the EMEA, North America and South America regions. Hendricks' previous experience includes leadership positions with EurotaxGlass International AG, TRW and Robert Bosch.

"We are pleased to add Martin to Tenneco's executive leadership team with his outstanding industry experience, customer focus and proven success in delivering profitable growth across different channels and regional markets," said Brian Kesseler, chief operating officer, Tenneco. "I look forward to his leadership as we continue to leverage the strengths of our complementary product lines within Ride Performance, supporting both OE and aftermarket customers."

Hendricks will be based in Brussels, Belgium.

About Tenneco Ride Performance:

Tenneco Ride Performance has 10 globally-networked engineering centers, a strategically-located manufacturing footprint of 29 locations in 18 countries on six continents and approximately 17,700 employees. The Ride Performance portfolio includes the Monroe® Intelligent Suspension range of advanced OE electronic suspension solutions, passive suspension systems, custom-engineered elastomer solutions under the Clevite®Elastomer brand and Monroe®-branded shock absorbers, struts, steering and suspension parts for the global aftermarket. In 2015, Ride Performance revenue represented 30 percent of Tenneco's total revenue.

Tenneco is an $8.2 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 30,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of clean air and ride performance products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco's principal brand names are Monroe®, Walker®, XNOx® and Clevite®Elastomer.

