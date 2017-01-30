POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Issue of Equity

PowerHouse Energy Group plc



("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Further to the announcement on 19 January 2017, PowerHouse is pleased to announce that it has received £250,000 pursuant to the agreement with Yady Worldwide S.A. ("Yady"), and accordingly will issue Yady with 35,714,285 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Application is being made for the admission of the 35,714,285 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will occur on or around 3 February 2017. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issuance of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 643,648,821 ordinary shares in issue.

PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net