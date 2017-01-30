One Media iP Group Plc - Men & Motors Update

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

One Media creates a new limited company subsidiary for its Men & Motors brand

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce that it has registered Men & Motors as a limited company owned 100% by the Group. Up until now Men & Motors has been a division of One Media iP Ltd. The creation of the subsidiary is in anticipation of escalating the Men & Motors brand. It will remain a dormant company within the Group until the Group announces trading activity.

Commenting, Michael Infante Chairman and CEO said, "We have invested a further £25,000 recently in creating and revamping the brand to create a new TV format and film trailer and are actively seeking broadcast and merchandising partners for this classic brand. We have circa 70,000 subscribers to the Men & Motors 'YouTube' site and are receiving approximately 500,000 views weekly. Men & Motors will not go head to head with Top Gear or the Grand Tour, it is an entirely new format targeted at younger drivers but maintaining that edge that you would expect from the iconic Men & Motors brand".

About Men & Motors

Launched in 1996 as a joint venture between Granada and ITV, Men & Motors grew to be one of the UK's most popular and celebrated channels. Broadcasting motoring content on satellite and cable television for 14 years, gaining a daily audience exceeding 350,000, peaking at over 700,000. The channel helped launch the careers of Richard Hammond, John Inverdale, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kelly Brook and Katie Price to name just a few and featured shows such as 'Two Wheels Extra', 'The Motor Show', 'Model Motors', 'Classic Motors', 'Car File', 'Four Wheels', 'Trucks', 'Kits'n'Cruisin', 'Concept Cars', 'The 100 Most Popular Cars Ever', 'Dream Deals' and 'Motor Week'. Shane Lynch even appeared on the channel, presenting his own show 'Shane's World'. After 14 Years on screen ITV's focus changed to their own brand and in 2010 Men & Motors gave way to a ITV HD channel. In 2012 Men & Motors was bought by One Media iP and in 2013 the brand launched on YouTube. The channel now boasts over 6,500 motoring videos achieving 50,000,000 all time views, and 500,000 weekly views with 70,000 subscribers. The Men & Motors video library forms one of the most comprehensive automotive archives from this period and has been painstakingly digitised to ensure fans can continue to enjoy it in this digital age. A new TV format has now been devised targeting 18 to 34 year olds presented by a whole new team including lead hosts, Shane Lynch and Torrie Campbell. See www.menandmotors.com for more information.

One Media iP Group Plc

Chairman and Chief Executive

Michael Infante



Tel: +44 (0)175 378 5500 One Media iP Group Plc

Corporate Communications

Alice Dyson-Jones



Tel: +44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Broker

Karri Vuori



Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide. The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3500 shows is available for viewing on the Groups YouTube Channel. Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT"). The company is profitable, cash resourced and has operated an active dividend policy since 2011.