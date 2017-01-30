

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported a net loss to owners of the parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 of 2.8 billion yen compared to profit of 13.4 billion yen, previous year. The company said this was primarily due to the worsening of earnings before taxes. Loss per share was 1.10 yen compared to profit of 5.16 yen.



The Nec Group reported consolidated revenue of 1.79 trillion yen, a decrease of 8.2% year-on-year. The Group said the decrease was mainly due to decreased sales in the Public business and the Telecom Carrier business.



