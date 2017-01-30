ÅF AB: Jonas Gustavsson appointed new President and CEO of ÅF

For further information: Marta Tiberg, Head of Communications, +46 73 072 70 48



The board of directors of ÅF has appointed Jonas Gustavsson as new President and CEO. Mr Gustavsson will assume the post by August 1st, replacing Jonas Wiström who is stepping down after 15 successful years at the helm.

"I am pleased and proud to present Jonas Gustavsson as new President and CEO," says Chairman Anders Narvinger. "He is a capable leader who, in his role as head of Sandvik Machining Solutions, has demonstrated his profound understanding of how to generate growth in a complex, innovation-driven business. I am confident that he will be able to further develop what Jonas Wiström has built and to lead ÅF to new successes."

Mr Gustavsson has headed Sandvik Machining Solutions since 2013 and, prior to that, has held a series of management positons within Sandvik since 2008. He served as Vice President Operations at Rotax from 2002-07 and in various management roles at Bombadier from 1997-2002 and at ABB from 1995-97. He is a Swedish citizen, born in 1967, and holds a degree in engineering.

"I am honoured to be taking over as CEO from Jonas Wiström and to have the opportunity to lead a company with such solid expertise and innovative power," says Mr Gustavsson. "I look forward to working with ÅF's employees, board of directors and customers and taking the next step in the company's development and creation of innovative, sustainable solutions."

Jonas Wiström will step down as CEO when Mr Gustavsson takes up his new post.

ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.



ÅF - Innovation by experience

