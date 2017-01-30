Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for December 2016 and for CY2016, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.December 2016 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in two monthsDaihatsu- Eighth consecutive month of increaseHino- Second consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,432 units (16.5 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,378 units (19.0 percent increase)- 47.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.4 percentage point decrease)- 32.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.7 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- First decrease in three months- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 44,400 units (4.6 percent decrease)- 33.5 percent share of minivehicle market (2.2 percentage point decrease)Hino- Second consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,100 units (5.7 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase- 33.6 percent share of the truck(1) market (4.3 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increase- 45.1 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.5 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Europe, and the Middle EastDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin AmericaHino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, and other regionsDaihatsu- Eighth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Ninth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseCY2016 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- First increase in two yearsHino- DecreasedToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Although there was decreased production, it was the same level as the previous yearSales in JapanToyota- First increase in four years- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 52,149 units (8.1 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 29,415 units (9.7 percent increase)- 47.8 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point increase)- 31.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- Decreased- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 580,000 (4.7 percent decrease); decreased- 33.6 percent share of minivehicle market (1.5 percentage point increase)Hino- Seventh consecutive year of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 34,000 (3.0 percent increase); seventh consecutive year of increase- 36.4 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.9 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two years- 44.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.9 percentage point increase)ExportsToyota- Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- First decrease in three years, due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaHino- Decreased, due to decreased exports to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedProduction Outside of JapanToyota- Fifth consecutive year of increase and a record high, due to increased production in North America, Latin America, and EuropeDaihatsu- First increase in two years, due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two years and a record high(1)Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks