Millicom announces $600 million revolving credit facility

Millicom International Cellular S.A ("Millicom" or the "Company") Announced Today That it has Entered Into a 5-year $600,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") With a Group of International and Regional Banks.
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30, 2017
The successful syndication, which targeted new banks as well as existing relationship banks, resulted in an oversubscription, with the Company opting to close the Facility at $600,000,000.
This Facility will be used to refinance the Company's existing dual-tranche $500,000,000 revolving credit facility dated 4 June 2014 and for general corporate purposes.
BGL BNP Paribas, Citi, DNB and Scotiabank acted as Coordinators and Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers. Furthermore, Bank of China, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers, together with Barclays, BBVA, ICBC, and Nordea joining as Lead Arrangers. Standard Bank and Standard Chartered joined the Facility as Arrangers.
