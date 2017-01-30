sprite-preloader
Millicom Announces $600 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Millicom International Cellular S.A ("Millicom" or the "Company") Announced Today That it has Entered Into a 5-year $600,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") With a Group of International and Regional Banks.

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30, 2017

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The successful syndication, which targeted new banks as well as existing relationship banks, resulted in an oversubscription, with the Company opting to close the Facility at $600,000,000.

This Facility will be used to refinance the Company's existing dual-tranche $500,000,000 revolving credit facility dated 4 June 2014 and for general corporate purposes.

BGL BNP Paribas, Citi, DNB and Scotiabank acted as Coordinators and Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers. Furthermore, Bank of China, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers, together with Barclays, BBVA, ICBC, and Nordea joining as Lead Arrangers. Standard Bank and Standard Chartered joined the Facility as Arrangers.

For further information please visit: www.millicom.com or contact:

Investors:

David Boyd, Interim Investor Relations Director
Tel: +44 20 3249 2413 / investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 20 3249 2460 / investors@millicom.com

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
Tel: +352 277 59084 / mobile +1 305 3022858
press@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-announces--600-million-revolving-credit-facility,c2175840

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2175840/620456.pdf

Millicom announces $600 million revolving credit facility


© 2017 PR Newswire