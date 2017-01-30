Invitation to Tobii's Conference Call following the 2016 Year-end Report

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii AB plans to publish the year-end report for the period January 1-December 31, 2016 on February 15 at 08.00 CET. Following this report, Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Esben Olesen will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time:

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in details

Phone numbers for participants:

SE +46(0)8 5065 3938 (national toll free: 0200 883 440)

NO +472316 2787 (national toll free: 800 56053)

DK +45 32 71 16 65 (national toll free: 80 70 35 66)

FI +358(0)9 2310 1620 (national toll free: 0800 772 221)

UK +44(0)20 7136 2054 (national toll free: 0800 279 4992)

US +1718 354 1152 (national toll free: 1877 280 1254)

Confirmation code:7849304

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The link to the web cast presentation is also available onTobii's web site under year-end report, Q4 2016. The presentation and the report will be available onthe same page after publication and presentation.

Welcome!

Contact:

Sara Hyléen,

Corporate Communications Director of Tobii,

Phone: +46-709-16-16-41,

E-mail: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

