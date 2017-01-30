

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence weakened notably in January, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The economic sentiment index declined to 85.7 in January from 89.2 in December. This decrease in economic confidence stemmed from the decreases in services, real sector, construction and retail trade confidence indices.



The services confidence index came in at 87.5 versus 93.3 a month ago. Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment index rose to 66.9 from 63.4 in December.



The indicator for retail trade confidence dropped to 95.9 from 96.1 and that for construction fell to 74.8 from 76.1.



Likewise, the real sector confidence index slid to 100.5 in January from 103.6 in the prior month.



