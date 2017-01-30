sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,00 Euro		+0,512
+0,66 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,37
77,17
09:52
76,41
76,91
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED78,00+0,66 %