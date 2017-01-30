sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

151,27 Euro		+1,038
+0,69 %
WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,08
151,28
09:49
148,92
151,12
09:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLUMINA INC
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILLUMINA INC151,27+0,69 %