USS selects iLEVEL to enhance fund analytics and portfolio monitoring

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo Private Capital Markets (PCM), the premier provider of portfolio data collection, analysis, valuation, and communications solutions for the private capital industry, announced today that Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), the largest pension fund in the UK, has selected the iLEVEL platform to help them enhance fund analytics, asset decision-making, and portfolio company monitoring.

USS is the corporate trustee responsible for the management and administration of a pension scheme with £56 billion under management. Located in Liverpool and with offices in London, the trustee has been in operation since 1974.

Damian Holland, Head of Asset Management and Operations for Private Markets, said:

"Consolidating our metrics within a flexible, scalable platform enables us to quickly focus on where value is created across our portfolio. This helps us to effectively monitor and report on operating performance, resulting in better informed investment decisions that ultimately benefit our sponsoring employers and members, and facilitates enhanced reporting to the trustee."

As compliance requirements increase the volume of investment data that private capital participants need to manage, the ability to automate data collection and support advanced analytics has become a critical issue for pension funds such as USS as well as foundations and endowments, family offices, and fund of funds.

"We are proud to welcome USS to our fast-growing list of European clients," said Melissa Ferraz, Managing Director, Ipreo Private Capital Markets. "USS are innovators when it comes to adopting technology, and the opportunity to support one of the UK's largest Limited Partners with the iLEVEL platform is an exciting step forward in our continued expansion into the EMEA region."

iLEVEL streamlines and consolidates portfolio data in the cloud, making it easier for both Limited Partners and General Partners to access, update, analyze, verify, and share it with colleagues, auditors, investment boards, and clients. iLEVEL dramatically reduces the time and effort expended by front and back offices while supporting enhanced levels of integrity, insight, and responsiveness.

Headquartered in New York, Ipreo PCM, opened its European headquarters in London, England, in 2013 to support its expanding client base in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Since 2014, the number of clients outside of North America has increased by 700%. Ipreo PCM has recently tripled the staff in its London office and also launched its Asia Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong.

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a leading global provider of financial services technology, data, and analytical services, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process including sell-side professionals, finance officers at private and public companies, institutional investors, and asset managers. Ipreo's Private Capital Markets' solutions are the premier choice for the private capital industry to address growing pressures for transparency and regulatory compliance. Our full range of products offers solutions for portfolio assessment, valuations, investor reporting, operating metrics, or investment performance. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1,100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. Learn more at PCM.Ipreo.com.

About Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS)

Universities Superannuation Scheme was established in 1975 as the principal defined benefit pension scheme for universities and other higher education institutions in the UK. It has around 375,000 scheme members across more than 360 institutions and is one of the largest pension schemes in the UK, with total fund assets of approximately £56 billion (as at 30 September 2016).

The scheme's trustee is Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited, a corporate trustee which provides scheme management and trusteeship from its offices based in Liverpool and London.The trustee company delegates implementation of its investment strategy to a wholly-owned investment management subsidiary company - USS Investment Management Limited - which provides in-house investment management and advisory services.

For more information on Universities Superannuation Scheme please go to www.uss.co.uk



