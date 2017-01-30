Waterman Teams Up With Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan UK in UK Pilot of NABERS, Australia's World Leading Office Energy Rating Scheme

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We are pleased to announce our involvement in an exciting new pilot programme which employs the principles of the NABERS (National Australian Build Environmental Rating System) scheme, a new development leading the world in providing high performance prime office space. Stanhope plc and Mitsui Fudosan, the schemes primary sponsors, have consented to the use of the new Angel Court, Bank, office building in London for part of the study.

Australia's NABERs office energy rating scheme targets the in-use energy performance throughout the development process which is then verified by an investment-grade rating using 12 months of metered data. These ratings have been particularly successful for so-called Base Building services in large rented offices, typically under control of the landlord. The analysis of Angel Court follows the feasibility study, published on 24 May 2016, which confirmed whether NABERS-style Commitment Agreements could work in the UK.

The 18-month pilot is led by Robert Cohen from Verco Advisory Services and supported by Bill Bordass from the Usable Buildings Trust. Our Building Services teams in London and Australia have been appointed to test a 'Design for Performance' approach in UK prime rented office developments, validating a building's energy consumption compared to that declared at Design stage. Our certified NABERS assessors in Australia will be reviewing the project thermal modelling and providing a performance rating for the development in advance of occupation, as well as providing input on 'lessons learnt' when handing over and monitoring buildings in use.

Waterman's Director Mark Terndrup commented; "This pilot means that office buildings across the UK can achieve more accurate predictions of thermal models which has historically been a challenge. Differentiating Base Building energy use from that used by occupiers has provided a focus for stakeholders in Australia and has allowed the market to drive improvement. We are convinced the same potential exists for the UK market place."

Angel Court was designed by Fletcher Priest Architects with MEP, Structural and Environmental multidisciplinary services provided by Waterman Group.

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy providing sustainable solutions to meet the planning, engineering design and project delivery needs of the property, infrastructure, environment and energy markets. Founded in 1952 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1988, Waterman has grown into a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with offices throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. Waterman works with government agencies, local authorities, government-regulated industries and private sector clients to provide innovative, sustainable and economic solutions across a wide spectrum of business activities.The firm has extensive experience in property and buildings, environmental consultancy, power and energy, roads, highways and rail infrastructure, urban and regional planning. Award winning teams provide professional consultancy services throughout the complete life cycle of the asset starting from initial surveys and concept planning, through to design, delivery, project management, supervision and on-going maintenance. See more information onhttp://www.watermangroup.com