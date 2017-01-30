Anecova: A Leading Key Opinion Leader in IVF Joins its Board of Directors

GENEVA, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Selected as Technology Pioneer in 2008 by the World Economic Forum, Anecova is Reinforcing its Board of Directors by Appointing Prof. Simon Fishel to its Board.

Martin Velasco, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Anecova, said "We are delighted to count Prof. Simon Fishel in our Board of Directors. As a recognized pioneer in embryology and the IVF field, he brings a unique expertise, both in the clinical treatment of infertile patients, and on the research and innovation side, especially in relation to fertilisation and early embryo development aspects, which are instrumental to capture the full potential of Anecova natural procedures. Prof. Simon Fishel brings also his experience during the outstanding development of CARE Fertility Group, the clinic he founded."

"I am delighted to join the Anecova Board, a technology pioneering company that, in the field of fertility, has the woman's fertility well-being at the core of its innovation. Any product that can aid successful conception within the natural female environment will bring benefit to the potential parents and may in the long-term advantage children born of IVF technology," said Prof. Simon Fishel.

About Prof. Simon Fishel

Prof. Simon Fishel is one of the world's most well-known and respected fertility specialists. He is the Founder, President and Head of Research and Development strategy of CARE Fertility Group. He was part of the original team involved in the birth of the world's first IVF baby in 1978 at the side of Professor Robert Edwards, with whom he worked for several years at the University of Cambridge. Professor Fishel was also the first to show that the embryo"communicates" with its environment, which led to the first publication on the synthesis and secretion of HCG by the human embryo. Professor Fishel published more than 200 academic papers and edited four books on the development of IVF technology. He is internationally recognized; having received honorary awards from countries across the world, such as Italy, Japan, the US, Austria and South Africa.

About Anecova

Anecova is a Swiss medical device company based at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne. Anecova is working with world leading scientists and clinicians in the area of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) with the objective of developing more natural approaches to ART. The company is ISO certified (9001 and 13485) and its AneVivo device is European Certified (CE MARK) and has also received the approval of several regulators in Europe, including the HFEA in the UK. Anecova has been working during recent years in the development of a device allowing the fertilisation and embryo development in the maternal environment instead of in the laboratory. AneVivo, its first device, allows clinics to offer a Natural Fertilisation and Natural Development procedures to their patients. Anecova is starting the commercialisation of AneVivo through a selected group of leading IVF clinics in Europe. Anecova was granted the Technology Pioneer Award in 2008 at the World Economic Forum. For more information go to http://www.anecova.com.