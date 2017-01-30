Richard Anton & Mikael Johnsson Launch Growth Capital Investment Firm Oxx

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Richard Anton and Mikael Johnsson are pleased to announce today the launch of Oxx, a new growth capital investment firm with offices in London and Stockholm. The firm is focussed on investing in B2B "scale-up" stage software companies with serious commercial traction originating in the UK, the Nordics and Israel.

Richard Anton and Mikael Johnsson departed Amadeus Capital at the end of 2016. Richard had been with Amadeus for 18 years and a partner for 16 years and now wishes to take on a new challenge. He and Mikael, who was an advisor to and Venture Partner with Amadeus, enjoy the full support of Amadeus in this exciting new phase of their careers.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Anton, Oxx General Partner, said:

"At Oxx we are focussed exclusively on B2B software companies with strong commercial traction in our target geographies. We invest in really good businesses that with our support and partnership can become great. There is a clear gap in this market and we are confident that our combined experience, deep rooted knowledge of the sector and already-successful model will prove a winning formula. We created Oxx to take companies from promise to success."

Commenting on the announcement, Mikael Johnsson, Oxx General Partner, said:

"Richard and I know each other inside out and so whilst Oxx is an exciting new venture, it also benefits from our strong track record together. We also have a shared belief in putting the entrepreneurs we back first, and in a commitment to a philosophy of collaboration and teamwork. We are ready to go from day one, with our existing companies, strong institutional backing and excellent investment pipeline."

Oxx invests in growth stage software companies that come from Europe and Israel. It will be raising its own funds over the coming months and years, as well as continuing to advise Amadeus in respect of various portfolio companies that remain in Amadeus funds.

Notes to Editors

For further information about Oxx, please click here.

The following are the companies that Oxx is managing on behalf of Amadeus:

ForeScout - Provider of enterprise class, pervasive network security

Clicktale - The world's first cloud-based customer experience management platform

Thinktank - Digital engagement software

Celltick - Global leader in mobile marketing

Relayware - Leading player in Partner Relationship Management

Openbravo - Provider of cloud-based software to specialty retailers