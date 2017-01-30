Kesko Oyj: Kesko now purchases 100% renewable electricity

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 30.01.2017 AT 10.00 1 (2)

Kesko now purchases 100% renewable electricity

Since the beginning of 2017, all electricity purchased by Kesko in Finland is renewable. In 2017, the amount of electricity purchased by Kesko will be approximately 540 GWh. This electricity will be used in K-stores and the K-Group's other properties.

Especially food stores and food warehouses consume a lot of electricity to maintain the cold chain of foodstuffs. In addition, electricity is used in the lighting of those premises and cooling in the summer. The K-Group accounts for approximately 1% of all electricity consumed in Finland.

"The global energy production is transferring to renewable energy sources. When we purchase renewable electricity, we promote the production of renewable energy and support the objectives of the K-Group's climate work," says Construction and Maintenance Director Jukka Anttila of Kesko's grocery trade.

In its responsibility programme, Kesko has committed to mitigate climate change and promote the production of renewable energy. The transfer to renewable electricity also supports the K-Group's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement's targets and the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 'Affordable and clean energy' and Goal 13 'Climate action'.

Kesko purchases renewable electricity that has The Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) from the Nordic countries. In 2017, electricity purchases will especially focus on Finnish bioenergy. Bioenergy is based on, for example, by-products from the forest industry and wood based fuels.

K-Group also increases own renewable energy production

Starting from 2016, the K-Group has significantly increased its production and use of solar power. In June 2016, Finland's biggest property specific solar power plant was completed on the rooftop of K-Citymarket Tammisto, Helsinki. By summer 2017, the K-Group will have four more even bigger solar power plants than that in Tammisto and there will be as many as 16 solar power plants operating on the rooftops of the K-Group's stores. The new investments will make the K-Group Finland's biggest producer and user of solar power.

