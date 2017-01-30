

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) Monday said its operations are slowly returning after a systems outage Sunday night resulted in departure delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights.



The company noted that flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted as the airline's IT systems begin to return to normal. The airline had halted departures from six major U.S. airports.



According to the firm, approximately 230 flights have been cancelled in the night with more expected. Not all delays and cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems, including delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens or through our Reservations agents.



Some customers are experiencing delays upon landing, particularly at Delta's hub airports.



A waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on January 29 and 30, for rebooking by February 3. Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted for flights through noon ET, Monday, January 30, the company said.



Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, 'I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation. This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.'



