Coinsilium Group Limited - Directorate Change

30 January 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Change of Director

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain technology investment and development company, announces that, Hakim Mamoni, executive director, is stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company with immediate effect to pursue other business interests.

The Company wishes to thank Hakim for his contribution since the inception of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium is a London-based blockchain technology focused investment and development company, supporting early-stage blockchain companies through investment, acceleration, development and education.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Coinsilium has a portfolio of interests in blockchain companies and offers a suite of services including accredited training & education, investment solutions, in-house development and other professional services to blockchain/fintech companies and major corporations eager to learn how blockchain technology can transform their business processes.

