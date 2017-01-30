

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth stabilized in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.7 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter and in line with expectations. GDP has been expanding for thirteen consecutive quarters.



On a yearly basis, growth slowed to 3 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.2 percent in the prior quarter. This was the weakest expansion since the first quarter of 2015.



GDP grew by 3.2 percent in 2016 as seen in 2015 and much faster than the 1.4 percent growth registered in 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX