

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported Monday that its global production in December increased 5.8 percent year-on-year to 462,510 units.



Production in Japan increased 31.5 percent and production outside Japan increased 0.6 percent. In the U.S., production decreased 11.2 percent, while in China, it increased 0.8 percent.



Global sales increased 6.2 percent year-on-year to 559,361 units. In Japan, monthly sales including mini-vehicles increased 25.6 percent, and sales outside Japan increased 4.7 percent.



In the calendar year 2016, Nissan's global production grew 7.5 percent year-on-year to 5,556,241 units. Global sales increased 2.5 percent year-on-year to 5,559,902 units.



