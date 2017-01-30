New research site bolsters Sequans' LTE for IoT development functions

LTE for IoT chip leaderSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced the opening of a new development site in Sophia Antipolis, on the Côte d'Azur, in the south of France. The new team currently includes ten engineers who will support Sequans' core development of LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

"By establishing this facility in Sophia Antipolis, where there is a vibrant community of software and embedded systems engineering talent, we were able to efficiently strengthen our development capabilities to meet the requirements of our growing list of customers in the worldwide market phenomenon known as the Internet of Things," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Establishing ourselves in Sophia Antipolis quickly with a proven team is an important step in implementing our long-term global R&D strategy. This choice has been made thanks to the personalized support of Team Côte d'Azur, the official investment promotion agency of the Côte d'Azur, which streamlined the process."

"Our territory is already a welcoming land for companies who appreciate the quality of tech talent Côte d'Azur has to offer," said Jean-François Chapperon, head of International Networks, Team Côte d'Azur. "Sequans is a leader in LTE for IoT semiconductor solutions, and they have now joined many other tech leaders on the Côte d'Azur."

Sequans recently released its newest LTE for IoT chip, an LTE-M NB-IoT chip called Monarch, based on the latest LTE standard and highly optimized for IoT. In less than one year, Monarch has gone from introduction, to operator certification, to deployment, and has already been designed into numerous LTE for IoT devices.

The new facility in the south of France is Sequans' eleventh site among its worldwide locations. The new team will work closely with Sequans main R&D engineering team at the company's Paris headquarters.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M and IoT devices. Sequans is based in Paris, France with an additional office in Sophia Antipolis, France; and in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

See: www.sequans.com/lteforiot

About Team Côte d'Azur:

Created by the Alpes-Maritimes Department, the Nice Côte d'Azur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolitan Area, the purpose of Team Côte d'Azur is to promote the region on international markets and help new, French or foreign companies to establish offices in the area. The agency gives investors access to a comprehensive range of services so they can discover the Côte d'Azur, a leading, innovative and international region, and ensure the best success for their teams based here. http://www.investincotedazur.com

