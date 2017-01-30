UBM Renews Partnership With Global MarTech Provider Adestra

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UBM, one of the world's leading business-to-business event organisers, has once again renewed its partnership with digital marketing solutions provider Adestra. The two companies have partnered for more than a decade, working closely together to support UBM's growth into one of the world's leading Event Marketing businesses, with annual revenue globally in excess of £1billion. In fact, Adestra recently received the Supplier of the Year Award from UBM at their annual internal Lexie awards.

Find out more about how Adestra can help here: http://www.adestra.com

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140331/678597-a )

With a focus on innovation, integration and expertise in email marketing, Adestra has provided both the technology and service that complement UBM's needs, processes and workflows. The best-of-breed technology is embedded in UBM's marketing ecosystem, integrating seamlessly with other tech including their vital CRM and event registration system.

Andrew Hinton, Head of Procurement at UBM EMEA explains:

"Email is key to the success of B2B events. It has constantly delivered demonstrable ROI and has helped us grow the business to the global organisation it is today. We needed a reliable partner in this endeavour, and that's why we've been a long-time partner and advocate of Adestra. Their continued focus on development, advanced technology capabilities and support through customer service is unrivalled in their industry."

Adestra's Account Management and Customer Success teams have also cemented the relationship between the two companies, acting as an extension of their Marketing team. They provide valuable proactive strategic reviews and guidance to make sure UBM is taking full advantage of the channel's possibilities, with a focus on automated registrant lifecycle programs, lead nurturing and post-event surveys. In fact, the joint case study for their Sleep event was a finalist for the Best Marketing Team at the Conference Awards 2016 and shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards in 2016, as well.

Henry Hyder-Smith, Adestra's CEO, said:

"UBM was one of the first global companies who believed in our Software AND a Service offering, and we're very proud of our long-standing relationship. Receiving the Supplier of the Year Award at UBM's recent internal awards ceremony has been a privilege, and it serves to reinforce our joint strive for excellence. Now a global company ourselves, we continue to offer reliable technology and advanced capabilities that organisations of this scale require to continue growing and improving ROI."