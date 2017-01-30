ADYOULIKE Research: Native to be 30% of Global ad Spend by 2020

LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Global investments in native advertising will reach $85.5b in 2020, a +213% growth from 2016

- 2020 sees North America continuing to be the biggest Native market in the world

- In Western Europe, the UK forms the biggest market with $5.8b invested in native advertising, followed by Germany ($4.4b) and France (+$1.1b)

Today, ADYOULIKE, the leading in-feed native ad platform releases its yearly 'Global Ad Spend Growth' research. The main findings shows that:

Global investments in native advertising will reach $85.5b in 2020, an ADYOULIKE research says, based on figures by BI Intelligence, IAB and eMarketer. This means global investments in native advertising will grow by +213% from 2016.

In 2020, North America will still be the biggest native market in the world, with investments reaching $31.7b, including native-style display, sponsorship and social native. Asia-Pacific will reach $25.3b and Western Europe $19.6b. With over $17b within four years, North America will weigh 37% of the global growth in native advertising (30% for Pacific-Asia and 23% for Western Europe).



In Western Europe, the UK is the biggest market with $5.8b invested in native advertising - whereas native advertising will reach $4.4b in Germany and $2b in France (+$1.1b in four years).



Commenting on the figures, Julien Verdier, CEO and Co-Founder, ADYOULIKE, adds: "This is the second year we have undertaken this study into the native advertising market and it confirms what everyone in advertising already knows - native advertising continues to grow at an explosive rate."



"Last year's research showed the market growing to $59.35b by 2018. This updated research sees the global native advertising market growing to $85.5b by 2020. More advertisers and publishers now fully understand the native advertising market, hence the anticipated growth. Native programmatic means we'll see even more scale and more trading across national and regional borders."



About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own nativesupply-side platform(SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.



In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.



The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October of this year to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100 .ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.



